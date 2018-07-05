Over 30 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 33 Daesh-linked suspects, including 28 foreign nationals, have been arrested in anti-terror operations across Istanbul, a security source said on Thursday.

Turkish security forces carried out simultaneous raids at 11 addresses in 5 districts of Istanbul, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The suspects were allegedly plotting terror attacks, it added.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

News.Az

