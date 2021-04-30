Over 30 killed in clashes on Tajik border, Kyrgyz ministry says

Over 30 killed in clashes on Tajik border, Kyrgyz ministry says

The number of Kyrgyz nationals killed in the armed clashes on the border with Tajikistan has risen to 31, the Central Asian Republic’s Health Ministry said on Friday, TASS reports.

"According to the latest data, 31 people were killed and 154 others were injured," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

