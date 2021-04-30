Yandex metrika counter

Over 30 killed in clashes on Tajik border, Kyrgyz ministry says

 The number of Kyrgyz nationals killed in the armed clashes on the border with Tajikistan has risen to 31, the Central Asian Republic’s Health Ministry said on Friday, TASS reports. 

"According to the latest data, 31 people were killed and 154 others were injured," a spokesperson for the ministry said.


