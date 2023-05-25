Over 300 people became victims of landmines in Azerbaijan after Second Karabakh War: ANAMA

As many as 302 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of landmines after the Second Karabakh War, said Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

He made the remarks while speaking at the second international conference on humanitarian mine action, themed "Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals," in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Suleymanov said that 57 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed and 245 others injured as a result of the landmine explosions over the past 32 months.

“Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. Landmines are not only the cause of human tragedies, but also hinder the social and economic development of the country, and are the main barrier to peace and stability in the region,” he said.

The ANAMA chairman noted that since November 2020, as a result of large-scale mine clearance measures carried out by the country, an area of 81,386 hectares has been demined. A total of 88,260 mines were detected and defused, including 28,259 anti-personnel mines, 15,303 anti-tank mines and 44,698 unexploded ordnance.

Suleymanov added that despite this, the mine threat still remains.

