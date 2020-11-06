Over 3,000 private houses in Azerbaijan damaged in Armenian military aggression
- 06 Nov 2020 12:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154342
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/over-3000-private-houses-in-azerbaijan-damaged-in-armenian-military-aggression Copied
As many as 92 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 404 wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported on Friday.
Some 504 civilian facilities, 3,064 private houses, and 100 apartment buildings were damaged.