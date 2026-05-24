Over 31,000 affected by severe weather in Sri Lanka

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More than 31,000 people in Sri Lanka have been affected by the adverse weather conditions currently prevailing across the country, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC) on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The DMC said in a statement that 31,072 individuals belonging to 7,983 families have been impacted by the ongoing inclement weather.

The highest number of affected persons has been reported from the Gampaha District in Western Province, where 15,313 individuals from 3,950 families have been affected. One death has also been reported from the district.

Meanwhile, the DMC statement noted that one person has been injured, while no missing persons have been reported. The statement further stated that two houses have been destroyed, and 859 houses have suffered partial damage due to the disaster situation.

According to the statement, 18 safety locations are currently operational, sheltering 1,724 persons from 446 families.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing the southwest monsoon, which has caused heavy rainfall and strong winds in recent days.

News.Az