Over 3.25B COVID vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 3.25 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures on Wednesday compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, Anadolu Agency reported.

China leads the global count with more than 1.3 billion jabs, followed by India with 361.32 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 330.6 million shots, Brazil 106.9 million, the UK 79.8 million, Germany 77.33 million and France 56.55 million.

Turkey came eight on the list with over 55.14 million doses given, followed by Italy, Japan and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 157.47 doses per 100 people.

The island nation of Malta followed the UAE with 155.14 doses per 100 people, as did Seychelles with 140.92, San Marino with 131.58, Izlanda with 127.58, Bahrain with 126.59, Israel with 125.28, Chile with 121.87, Uruguay with 118.34, Mongolia with 116.75, the UK with 116.49, Qatar with 113.72, and Canada with 105.19.

Most COVID-19 vaccines were administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 4 million lives across the world, with more than 184.6 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

