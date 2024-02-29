Over 33 bcm of gas transported to Europe via TAP: Azerbaijani minister

More than 33 bcm of natural gas has been transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

“With Luca Schieppati, Managing Director of TAP, we evaluated the processes implemented related with the gradual expansion of the pipeline, hydrogen, renewable gas supply, and the achievement of carbon neutrality. More than 33 bcm of gas has been transported to Europe via TAP,” the minister said.

News.Az