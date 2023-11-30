Over 330 Azerbaijanis become victims of landmine since end of second Karabakh war: ANAMA

Over 330 Azerbaijanis become victims of landmine since end of second Karabakh war: ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 337 Azerbaijanis have become victims of landmines since the end of the Second Karabakh War, Ramil Azizov, Head of International and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during the discussions held on the sidelines of the international conference on the theme "Human Rights - 75 Baku Conference: Promoting universality and indivisibility to address global and national challenges" in Baku, News.Az reports.

Azizov noted that Armenians had planted mines and other explosive devices not only in the combat zones, but also in houses and civilian areas.

“Most of the ammunitions found during the operations have been produced in Armenia,” he added.

News.Az