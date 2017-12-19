Over 3,600 earthquakes recorded in Azerbaijan during 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fewer quakes happened in 2017 than in 2016 and the amount of seismic energy was greater.

Since the start of 2017, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has chronicled 3,642 earthquakes, with the highest magnitude of 5.7, said Gurban Yetirmishli, the director general of the Seismic Survey Center, AzVision reports.

On December 19, Yetirmishli presented an annual report on the results of scientific work carried out by the Seismic Survey Center in 2017. The report was presented at a joint meeting of the Scientific and Technical Council of the Seismic Survey Center and the ANAS Department for Earth Science Studies, the Survey Center’s department of information told reporters.

He said that 4,528 earthquakes hit Azerbaijan in 2016, and the strongest of them was magnitude 5.6

Since early 2017, 8,934 tremors have been recorded in Azerbaijan, said Yetirmishli, adding. “Of them, 3,642 were local, 2,087 close, and 3,205 remote. During the year, 78 quakes over magnitude 3 occurred in Azerbaijan. 26 of them were noticeable.”

He noted that the depth of the earthquakes that occurred in Azerbaijani territory ranged from 2km to 40km. “The depth of these earthquakes going deeper down to 40-62km is because it has entered the Caspian aquatorium,” said Yetirmishli.

