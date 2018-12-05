Over 373 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC so far

Since the 1,768km Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline became operational in June 2006 until the end of 2018, it carried a total of 373.8 million tons barrels of crude oil and sent to world markets, reads a report from SOCAR.

According to the report, in November 2018, BTC exported more than 2,2 million barrels of Azerbaijani oil.

BTC pipeline carries oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field and condensate from Shah Deniz across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. It links Sangachal terminal on the shores of the Caspian Sea to Ceyhan marine terminal on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. In addition, crude oil from Turkmenistan continues to be transported via the pipeline. Starting in October 2013, we have also resumed transportation of some volumes of Tengiz crude oil from Kazakhstan through the BTC pipeline.

The pipeline buried along its entire length is 1768km in total length: 443km in Azerbaijan, 249km in Georgia, and 1,076km in Turkey.

