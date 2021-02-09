Over 376,000 new COVID-19 cases reported globally in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 376,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 105.8 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 18:58 Moscow time on February 8, as many as 105,805,951 novel coronavirus cases and 2,312,278 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 376,569 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,664.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America accounts for more than 55% of the COVID-19 daily tally (209,539 cases). Next are Europe (104,314 cases), and Southeast Asia (24,154 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (26,654,965), India (10,838,194), Brazil (9,497,795), Russia (3,983,197), the United Kingdom (3,945,684), France (3,282,220), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,636,738), Turkey (2,531,456), Germany (2,288,545), Colombia (2,151,207), and Argentina (1,976,689).

News.Az