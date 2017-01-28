Over 40 deaths from yellow fever confirmed in Brazil

Brazil’s Health Ministry has confirmed over 40 cases of human death from yellow fever in the past weeks, Sputnik reported.

Out of 107 reported deaths from yellow fever, 42 were confirmed on Friday, the ministry said as cited by Telesur TV. In total, 87 people have been confirmed to have yellow fever, out of 555 suspected cases.

As of Thursday, there were 72 confirmed cases of yellow fever and 40 confirmed deaths.

They yellow fever outbreak started in Brazil weeks ago in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, later spreading to other areas.

Yellow fever is a viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes. Infection can be prevented through vaccination.

News.Az

