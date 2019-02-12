Over 40 percent of insect species could go extinct soon
More than 40 percent of insect species could go extinct in the next few decades, a new study has warned, Anadolu Agency reports.
“Worldwide decline of the
The study -- published in the journal Biological Conservation -- said insects’ rate of extinction is 2.5 percent a year, suggesting they could vanish within a century.
The scientists warned that loss of natural habitats, use of pesticides and fertilizers on farms and emissions from factories and cities are the “main drivers” of the decline, while invasive species and climate change are additional causes.
The report said insects’ rate of extinction is eight times faster than that of birds, mammals
Insects, a food source for many other species such as birds and mammals, are of key importance to the earth’s ecosystems and wildlife circles.
The scientists called for quick action to prevent this mass extinction from occurring.
News.Az