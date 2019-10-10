Over 400 people injured in protests in Ecuador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ecuador’s Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said more than 400 people were injured as a result of mass protests in the country, including 86 police officers, a

“According to the latest data, about 360 people received medical care among the civilian population ... For all the days of the protests, a total of 86 policemen were injured.

According to her, the victims complained of breathing problems due to tear gas. The Interior Minister also noted that there were no fatalities as a result of the clashes.

At the same time, the number of detainees during the protests rose to 714 people. Earlier, the leader of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, decided to limit the free movement of citizens near government buildings and strategic facilities. On October 3, a state of emergency was declared in the country because of protests in connection with the adoption of economic measures by the government.

News.Az

