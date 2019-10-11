Over 400,000 tons of cargo transported through North-South corridor

Over 400,000 tons of cargo have been transported through the International North-South Transport Corridor since the beginning of 2019, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 11.

Gurbanov added that so far, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has purchased road construction equipment worth $30-35 million.

“To date, 1,000 kilometers of railways have been repaired and 3,100 new railcars have been purchased,” Gurbanov said.

News.Az

News.Az