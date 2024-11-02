Yandex metrika counter

Over 469,000 people flee Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

At least 469,000 individuals have left Lebanon following Israel's military operation against the Lebanon-based Shiite group Hezbollah, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Lebanon.

In a statement, it noted that, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, 25,000 Lebanese have arrived in Iraq, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, targeting Hezbollah’s military facilities, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon. Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a ground operation in borderline regions in Lebanon’s south.

