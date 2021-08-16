Over 4.7B COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 4.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, Anadolu Agency reported.

Data shows that China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.85 billion shots.

India comes second with more than 543.85 million jabs, followed by the US with 355.77 million. Brazil has administered over 163.45 million shots, while the figure stands at 108.18 million in Japan.

Meanwhile, Germany has administered over 97.26 million jabs, followed by the UK with 87.63 million.

According to Turkish Health Ministry figures, Turkey has given more than 84.07 million jabs.

Close to 44.2 million people in the country have gotten their first vaccine shots, while over 33.1 million are fully vaccinated.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries, including Turkey, are also administering third booster shots.

France and Indonesia have given more than 79.84 million and 81.41 million vaccine jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 207.2 million, including more than 4.36 million related deaths, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az