Over 50 countries to participate in Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov met with members of AmCham.

American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) organized its monthly members` luncheon, supported by PwC Azerbaijan featuring participation and speech by Rahimov, Trend reports.

Ms. Natavan Mammadova, AmCham Azerbaijan Executive Director, welcomed guests and updated them about the last and upcoming events, also announced new Tax & Customs and Travel, Hospitality & Tourism committees’ chairmen.

Ms. Olga Grygier, PwC leader in Central and Eastern Europe who delivered the speech about the global economic situation in Europe and Azerbaijan.

Rahimov welcomed and expressed gratitude to all AmCham members and guests. Then he shared the information about upcoming mature sporting events in Azerbaijan: the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku on May, 12-22 and 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to take place on central streets of Baku on June, 23-25. He emphasized that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will feature the participation of over 5,000 athletes in 20 sports disciplines and 16 sporting arenas are ready for hosting the competitions.

The minister stressed upon that the Athletes Village, which meets all the international standards, is also ready to receive athletes.

“I am convinced that we will witness a grand sporting event,” Rahimov said.

“Azerbaijan, as a country that has held a number of significant international sporting events such as the First European Games and Formula 1 at the highest level, will also demonstrate the top level of professionalism during hosting the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games,” stated the minister during his speech.

Rahimov noted that with over 50 participating countries, from across four continents, this is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Azerbaijan to become a part of a major international sporting event. Finally, he mentioned that Azerbaijan will host the European Trampoline Championships in 2018 as decided by the Executive Committee of the European Union of Gymnastics.

At the end Rahimov thanked AmCham members and guests and stated his willingness for the further cooperation with the Chamber.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, AmCham is composed of over 250 Regular and Associate Member Companies active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment, in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az