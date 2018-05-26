Over 50 Daesh suspects arrested in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 51 foreign nationals have been arrested in Istanbul for their alleged links to the Daesh terror group, according to a police source on Friday.

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids in 11 districts to apprehend the suspects, who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

Police also seized organizational documents and digital tools linked to the terror group.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running a campaign to clear Daesh terrorists from Turkey.

More than 300 people lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

News.Az

