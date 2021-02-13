Over 50 flights delayed, several canceled in Moscow airports due to snowfall

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 50 flights have been delayed or arrived behind schedule, another three have been canceled in Moscow on Saturday due to heavy snowfall, according to the data on online boards of the city’s airports, TASS reports.

As of 8:40 am Moscow time, 21 flights have been delayed in Sheremetyevo, and five - in Vnukovo. Two flights have been canceled and 36 delayed in Domodedovo, whereas in Zhukovsky one flight has been canceled and one delayed.

A heavy snowfall started in Moscow in the second part of Thursday and may last until February 14.

News.Az