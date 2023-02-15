Yandex metrika counter

Over 500 people receive medical care in Azerbaijan’s field hospitals in quake-struck Türkiye (PHOTO)

The mobile field hospitals of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to operate in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province hit by powerful earthquakes on Feb. 6.

The mobile field hospitals were sent to Türkiye upon the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquakes in the fraternal country, the ministry told News.Az.

According to the ministry, over the past day, 512 people have received medical care in those field hospitals.

The well-equipped mobile field hospitals continue to operate without interruption.

