Yandex metrika counter

Over 5,300 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day

  • Region
  • Share
Over 5,300 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,395 in the past day, reaching 823,515, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, according to TASS. 

According to its data, the average daily growth this week did not exceed 0.7%.

Some new 674 cases were recorded in Moscow, 209 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 187 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 168 in St. Petersburg and 164 in the Murmansk Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), Kalmykia (0.1%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Lipetsk Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), the Ivanovo Region (0.3%), the Kursk Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%).

To date, 197,794 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      