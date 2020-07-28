Over 5,300 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day

Over 5,300 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,395 in the past day, reaching 823,515, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, according to TASS.

According to its data, the average daily growth this week did not exceed 0.7%.

Some new 674 cases were recorded in Moscow, 209 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 187 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 168 in St. Petersburg and 164 in the Murmansk Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), Kalmykia (0.1%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Lipetsk Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), the Ivanovo Region (0.3%), the Kursk Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%).

To date, 197,794 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

News.Az