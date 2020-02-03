Over 60 OSCE PA representatives to monitor parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will send a delegation of more than 60 observers to Azerbaijan to monitor the snap parliamentary elections on February 9, sechki-2020.az reports.

Upon the invitation of the Azerbaijani authorities, OSCE PA observation mission will observe the parliamentary elections in Baku and several regions of the country.

The OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office has appointed Ukrainian MP Artur Gerasymov as Special Coordinator for the OSCE short-term observer mission and the OSCE PA delegation will be led by Albanian MP Elona Hoxha- Gjebrea.

News.Az

