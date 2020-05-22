Over 600 coronavirus-infected healthcare workers in Azerbaijan: TABIB

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are 681 coronavirus-infected healthcare workers in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli.

He made the remarks Friday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that this made up 18 percent of the total number of infected. Of all infected, 537 health workers recovered and were discharged from the hospital, treatment of the remaining personnel continues.

To date, four healthcare workers infected with coronavirus have died.

According to Bayramli, last week the Operational Headquarters continued anti-pandemic measures, discussions were held and decisions made.

“Today, 106 people tested positive for coronavirus. In total, 3,855 cases of infection have been recorded in the country as of now, 2,399 people recovered and discharged from the hospital,” the chairman added.

News.Az