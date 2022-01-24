Over 67 hectares of liberated territory demined last week: Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

Over 67 hectares of liberated territory demined last week: Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from 17 to 22 January, 3 anti-personnel and 1 anti-tank mines, and 9 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Over 67.4 hectares were cleared of mines during the reporting period, the Agency added.

News.Az