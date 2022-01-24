Yandex metrika counter

Over 67 hectares of liberated territory demined last week: Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

  • Azerbaijan
Over 67 hectares of liberated territory demined last week: Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from 17 to 22 January, 3 anti-personnel and 1 anti-tank mines, and 9 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Over 67.4 hectares were cleared of mines during the reporting period, the Agency added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

