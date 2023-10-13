Over 70 Azerbaijanis sent from Israel to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 12-13, within the framework of joint cooperation between the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, 72 Azerbaijani and Israeli citizens of Azerbaijani origin were sent to Baku by direct flight over the cities of Makhachkala and Dubai, the embassy said on X, News.Az reports.

The flight was carried out amid the ongoing military hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants.

On October 12, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said that seven natives of Azerbaijan have been killed as a result of Hamas attacks on Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az