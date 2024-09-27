Over 700 killed in Lebanon in a week amid intensified Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media .

Israel has dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders.Top Israeli officials have threatened to repeat the destruction of Gaza in Lebanon if the Hezbollah fire continues, raising fears that Israel’s actions in Gaza since Oct. 7 would be repeated in Lebanon.The International Organization for Migration estimated Thursday that more than 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since. Lebanon says a total of 1,540 people have been killed within its borders in that time.The United States, France and other allies jointly called for a 21-day cease-fire.Lebanon's foreign minister said the country welcomed the cease-fire efforts, and decried Israel’s "systematic destruction of Lebanese border villages.”Israeli occupation military vehicles were seen transporting tanks and armored vehicles toward the northern border with Lebanon, and commanders have issued a call-up of reservists.Netanyahu says Israel is striking Hezbollah "with full force” and won’t stop until its goals are achieved.

News.Az