Over 718,000 coronavirus cases reported globally in past day, WHO says

More than 718,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 133.53 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, TASS reports.

On April 9, as many as 132,730,691 novel coronavirus cases and 2,880,726 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 718,659 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,639.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 35% of the COVID-19 daily tally (257,789 cases). Next are North and South America (247,444 cases), and Southeast Asia (145,724).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (30,615,849), Brazil (13,193,205), India (13,060,542), France (4,862,115), Russia (4,623,984), the United Kingdom (4,370,325), Italy (3,717,602), Turkey (3,689,866), Spain (3,336,637), Germany (2,956,316), Poland (2,528,006), and Colombia (2,479,617).

