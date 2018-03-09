Over 743 mln debt written off for 75,000 taxpayers in Azerbaijan

Over 743 mln debt written off for 75,000 taxpayers in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According articles 1, 2.1 and 3 of the law (dated 30 Dec. 2016) on regulation of taxpayer debts as of 1 January 2017, 729,234,700 manats of debts have been unconditionally cancelled for 70,133 taxpayers.

This is according to an annual report by the Cabinet of Ministers for 2017.

The report notes that according to Articles 2.2 and 3 of the law, in return for payments amounting to AZN 8,088,000 made in January-March 2017, an amount of AZN 13,822,900 of debts from financial sanctions as of 1 January 2017 were wiped off for 4,455 taxpayers.

Overall, AZN 743,057,600 debt was removed for 74,588 taxpayers in accord with articles 1, 2.1 and 3.

News.Az

News.Az