Over 7.8 million COVID vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan

Some 57,357 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 17,920 citizens, and the second one to 39,437 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,863,592 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,588,732 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,274,860 people - the second dose.

News.Az