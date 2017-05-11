Over 80% of Russians approve of President Putin's work

+ ↺ − 16 px

82.1 percent of Russians approve the work done by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 55.8 percent of the respondents approve of the government's work, according to a poll.

The work done by Russian President Vladimir Putin is approved by 82.1 percent of Russians, while the approval rating of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is at 52.8 percent, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed Thursday, according to Sputnik International.

According to the survey, 55.8 percent of the respondents approve of the government's work, while 32 percent do not.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to president Hollande and French people vie TV address after deadly truck attack in Nice.



The poll showed that 49.3 percent of the Russians would vote for the ruling United Russia party if the legislative elections were held now, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) would get 12.1 percent, the Communist Party would get 10.5 percent, A Just Russia would receive 5 percent, while other parties not currently in the parliament might get 5.5 percent. At the same time, 11.1 percent of the respondents said they would not go to the polls.

The survey was conducted on April 30 — May 7 among 600 people in some 80 Russian regions.

News.Az

News.Az