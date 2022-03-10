Over 8,200 mines neutralized in liberated Azerbaijani territories: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army continue to clear liberated areas of mines and unexploded ordnance, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are clearing roads of mines and snow cover to ensure safe movement of vehicles, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain. Demining of sowing plots is also underway.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

As a result of the activities of engineer-sapper units in the liberated areas, more than 955 hectares have been completely cleared since the beginning of 2022, and 233 mines and unexploded ordnance have been found and destroyed.

To date, engineer-sapper units have completely cleared more than 14,448 hectares of territory in the liberated areas, detected and neutralized 6,092 anti-personnel mines, 2,159 anti-tank mines, and 9237 unexploded ordnance of various types.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

News.Az