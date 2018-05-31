Yandex metrika counter

Over 850 kilograms of hashish seized in east Turkey

Police seized more than 850 kilos (1,873 pounds) of hashish in the eastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir as part of an anti-narcotics operation, a police source said on Wednesday.

Anti-narcotics teams found the hashish hidden in a vehicle on a road near the Silvan district, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said. 

One suspected drug trafficker was arrested, the sources added. 

News.Az


