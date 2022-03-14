Yandex metrika counter

Over 86 hectares of liberated territory demined last week: Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

Over 86 hectares of liberated territory demined last week: Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 7 anti-personnel and 27 anti-tank mines, as well as 82 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from March 7 to 12, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

As a result, over 86 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


