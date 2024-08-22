Over 90% of Azerbaijanis support President Aliyev’s policy, survey shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 90 percent of Azerbaijanis support the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a social survey conducted by SWG, the Italian analytical agency, revealed.

The survey was conducted ahead of the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for Sept. 1 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.According to the survey, 91 percent of respondents expressed strong approval of President Aliyev's performance in office.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.SWG, founded in 1981 in Trieste, Italy, specializes in market reviews, public opinion research, and institutional surveys, along with industry studies that track trends and dynamics in markets, politics, and society.

