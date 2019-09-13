Over 9,000 contracts with migrant workers registered in Azerbaijan - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main reason for the increase in the number of migrants arriving in Azerbaijan is related to the formation of a favorable situation for entrepreneurship in recent years, the expansion of democratic institutions, the development of the country's economy and the improvement of living standards of the population, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks at a meeting of the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families held under the title “Ways of solving the main problems of migrant workers amid global crises in the changing world" in Baku, Trend reports.

“Some 7,000 foreigners worked in Azerbaijan upon the work permits in 2018, which is four times more compared to 2003,” he said. “Some 9,962 concluded employment contracts have been registered in the Employment Contract Notification System of the ministry.”

Babayev added that the rights of migrant workers and their family members are an integral part of human rights.

"The protection of the rights of migrant workers has always been of great importance in Azerbaijan,” he said. “The national legislation adopted in the field of migrant workers prohibits any discrimination. The rights of migrant workers in Azerbaijan are recognized at the same level as of the citizens of the country."

News.Az

