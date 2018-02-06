Over 950 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 970 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralized" since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, the military said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said 23 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists had been neutralized in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military reiterated that only terror targets are being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

