Over 99% of land along TAP pipeline route is reinstated in Greece, Albania and Italy

Over 99% of land along TAP pipeline route is reinstated in Greece, Albania and Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 99 percent of land along Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route is reinstated in Greece, Albania and Italy, the company said in its Twitter account.

On 25 November, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG started to introduce the first natural gas into a 2 km section of the pipeline in Greece between the Evros river and the Kipoi compressor station. This is the initial stage of the pipeline commissioning process, which aims to ensure that the infrastructure is entirely safe and ready for operations after the completion of the process, in line with national and international safety and operational standards, according to TAP AG consortium.

Introducing gas into the pipeline system is another milestone towards the start of Shah Deniz 2 gas deliveries to Europe. Commercial gas flows through TAP are being planned to start in October 2020 when the complete asset all the way to Italy is expected to be commissioned and tested.

Following the commissioning of the first section, gas will continue to be gradually introduced into other sections of the Greek pipeline and beyond in Albania and Italy in the upcoming weeks and months.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was 90,5 percent completed as of late October 2019. TAP is currently moving further into the project construction phase. Every day hundreds of meters of TAP’s Right of Way (ROW) are cleared, strung, welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the project construction steps and schedule.

More than 99 percent of trenching was completed along the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) route, TAP AG consortium earlier reported.

TAP’s first offshore pipelines (7km) in Albania were successfully installed and backfilled in May. This is part of the 105 km section across the Adriatic Sea that will link the gas pipeline to Italy’s transmission network.

The pipes will be laid on the Adriatic seabed: 37 km in Albanian territorial waters, 25 km in Italian territorial waters; and 43 km in international waters.

The 878km long pipeline will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy, where it will connect to Italy’s gas transportation grid operated by SNAM Rete Gas.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will transport Caspian natural gas from the Shah Deniz 2 field to Europe.

TAP is the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, enhancing Europe’s energy security and contributing to decarbonisation and the diversification of gas supplies.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

News.Az

News.Az