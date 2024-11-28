Over a million in Ukraine without power after massive Russian attacks - VIDEO

Over a million Ukrainians were left without power on Thursday as freezing temperatures gripped the country, following a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack.

#Russia launched a massive #strike on #Ukraine



The Russian military attacked Ukrainian energy facilities with drones and missiles for almost 10 hours.



The attacks were recorded in Kharkov, Kyiv and its suburbs, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and Khmelnytskyi, as well as in… pic.twitter.com/IUujicePIC