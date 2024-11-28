Over a million in Ukraine without power after massive Russian attacks - VIDEO
Smoke billows from a building following a missile attack in Kyiv on September 2, 2024. Photo: Sergei Supinsky, AFP/File picture
Over a million Ukrainians were left without power on Thursday as freezing temperatures gripped the country, following a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack.The assault has left Ukraine bracing for what could be its toughest winter in nearly three years of war, with Moscow intensifying its aerial bombardments and making advances on the frontlines in the east.
Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno energy supplier, confirmed widespread emergency blackouts across the country, warning that the situation could worsen with no end in sight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, accused Russia of continuing its "tactics of terror" by targeting Ukrainian infrastructure to plunge civilians into darkness and disrupt heating during the harsh winter months. "They stockpiled missiles for attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, for warfare against civilians during winter," Yermak wrote in a Telegram post.
The combined missile and drone attack, launched in waves throughout the early hours of Thursday, knocked out electricity for more than a million subscribers in Ukraine's west, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines.
"As of now, 523,000 subscribers in Lviv region are without electricity," regional head Maksym Kozytskyi said on social media.
The Russian military attacked Ukrainian energy facilities with drones and missiles for almost 10 hours.
