Over half of territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh covered by mobile internet - minister

Some 52 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been covered by mobile internet, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a scientific-practical conference, entitled "Karabakh: A new landscape of the South Caucasus to the world," News.Az reports.

“We plan to increase investments in this sphere to achieve great results,” the minister said.

Nabiyev stressed that the restoration of infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is the basis for the development of ICT and logistics in the region.

The minister said that the work is underway to strengthen human capital for the transition to the digital transformation both in Karabakh region and in the rest of Azerbaijan's territory.

He also noted that the Zangazur corridor opens up new opportunities not only in the field of transport, but also in other spheres.

“I think that the innovations that we will create in Karabakh region will contribute to the creation of new products and new markets in the future,” Nabiyev added. “This also includes new services, start-up projects, innovations and technologies.

