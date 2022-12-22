Over past years, China-Azerbaijan relations have continued to develop in healthy and stable manner – Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“I have the honor to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you for a happy birthday,” the Chinese leader said in his congratulatory message.

Xi Jinping stressed that over the past years, China-Azerbaijan relations have continued to develop in a healthy and stable manner.

“Our cooperation in various fields is successfully and fruitfully moving forward. In September this year, we successfully held a meeting in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan, at which important agreements were reached on developing bilateral relations, strengthening interaction in the international arena and deepening cooperation within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative,” he said.

Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations.

“I am ready to work with you to promote the sustainable and long-term development of bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health and prosperity,” the Chinese leader added.

