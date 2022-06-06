Over UAH 1.5 billion collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than UAH 1.5 billion has been collected on the UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine in a month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

"More than UAH 1,500,000,000. We managed to collect this amount in four weeks on the UNITED24 online platform," the president noted.

Zelenskyy thanked the national football team of Ukraine, the participants of the Save Ukraine - #StopWar charity telethon, the charity auction in Washington, and everyone who joined the initiative. "Each contribution matters for Ukraine's victory," the president added.

News.Az