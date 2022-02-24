Over years, relations between Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia have seen dynamic development: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Throughout these 30 years, interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have seen dynamic development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“Throughout these 30 years, our interstate relations have seen dynamic development, in line with the interests of our people who share historical, religious and cultural roots, and our cooperation has expanded both in a bilateral and multilateral format,” President Aliyev said in his message.

The head of state called Saudi Arabia ‘an essential partner and a brotherly country’ for Azerbaijan. President Aliyev noted that he attaches great significance to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations underpinned by mutual trust. “I also note with pleasure the fruitful cooperation between our countries within the international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, and express our determination to continue advancing our mutual performance.”

President Aliyev stressed that the people of Azerbaijan highly value the support of Saudi Arabia to their country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders and Riyadh’s just position, and recognize it as a vivid manifestation of the brotherhood.

“Today, our accomplishments across different spheres are gratifying. Cooperation in the energy sector, being among priority directions, including the successful engagement within the OPEC+ format, is commendable. I wish to highlight our collaboration in the renewable energy sector particularly. We are delighted that the “ACWA Power” company, precisely from your brotherly country, is the investor and implementer of the “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Station project, to be Azerbaijan’s largest power station in that sector and to contribute to our country’s energy security,” he added.

“I always recall with fondest impressions the great attention and hospitality extended to me during my visits to Saudi Arabia and our meetings held in the spirit of kindness and sincerity. I believe we will continue our joint efforts to expand traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and harness the full potential of our cooperation both in the bilateral and multilateral plane,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az