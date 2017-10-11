PACE adopts two resolutions on reports related to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two reports on Azerbaijan were discussed at a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

First, the report “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan” by Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), the co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan, was presented, APA’s European bureau reported.



The following report heard at the plenary session was “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?” by Alain Destexhe, who, due to his absence, was represented by Ukrainian MP Olena Sotnik.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted Resolution No.14397 on the report “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?” by Belgian MP Alain Destexhe.

After the discussions, amendments were made to the report. Some 114 parliamentarians voted for and 24 against the resolution, an APA correspondent reported from Strasbourg.

