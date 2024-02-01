PACE becomes tool manipulated by certain forces: Azerbaijani Parliament speaker

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) shows signs of becoming a tool manipulated by certain forces, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said on Thursday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Speaker Gafarova stated that the Azerbaijani delegation decided to cease its presence at the PACE in response to the groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan.

She noted that certain European forces are opposed to Azerbaijan's complete restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“These forces pose a severe danger to peacekeeping efforts. Unfortunately, PACE is showing signs of becoming a tool used by the forces,” the speaker added.

