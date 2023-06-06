PACE co-rapporteurs informed about mine terror of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva met with co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Jan Liddell-Grainger and Liz Christophersen, News.az reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudswoman noted that Azerbaijan always pays great attention to the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, the elderly, children, refugees, former internally displaced persons, migrants and other socially sensitive groups of the population.

During the conversation, she stressed that Armenia has not yet provided information about the fate of almost 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War. Information about mine terror by Armenia was also brought to the attention. During the period of occupation, Armenia planted a huge number of mines in the territories of Azerbaijan, which is now delaying the safe return to the territories liberated from occupation, creating serious obstacles to large-scale construction and restoration work.

News.Az