PACE co-rapporteurs welcome dropping of new criminal proceedings against Mehman Huseynov

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC) and Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC), have expressed their approval at the decision of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Azerbaijan to terminate a new criminal case against blogger Mehman Huseynov, read a statement posted on the Council of Europe’s website.

The co-rapporteurs have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to review this case as a matter of absolute priority.

“It’s a small but significant step in the right direction,” the co-rapporteurs said.

The criminal case against Mehman Huseynov has been terminated upon recommendations of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

