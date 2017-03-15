PACE Committee meeting underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced has kicked off in Baku.

The meeting will last for two days, APA reported.

Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons and Samad Seyidov, Head of the Delegation of Azerbaijan to PACE will deliver speeches at the opening of the meting.



Then, exchange of views will be held with the participation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Woman and Children affairs Hijran Huseynova, Chief of the State Migration Service Firudin Nabiyev, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Azerbaijan Dragana Filipović, Ambassador, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan Malena Mard, representative of the UNHCR in Azerbaijan Furio De Angelis.



The participants will pay a visit to a settlement built for IDPs in the Mushvigabad district of Baku and have a meeting with Ali Hasanov, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairperson of the State Committee of Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.



The meeting will be continued on March 16, co-rapporteurs will present several reports.

News.Az

