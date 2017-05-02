PACE decision on Turkey wrong - Azerbaijani parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

PACE made a wrong decision at the spring session to bring back monitoring of Turkey’s commitment to its obligations to the Council of Europe.

Ogtay Asadov, speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, made the due statement at a plenary session of the Parliament May 2, according to AzVision.

“The Azerbaijani delegation [to PACE] opposed this decision,” he said.

Asadov said Turkey is one of the countries which took part in the establishment of PACE.

Earlier, the majority of PACE members voted for adoption of a resolution bringing back monitoring on Turkey. Some 113 parliamentarians voted for the resolution, 45 voted against it, and 12 abstained.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the PACE decision, calling it politicized and unfair.

News.Az

News.Az