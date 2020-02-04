Yandex metrika counter

PACE delegation to travel to Baku on February 7

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by Frank Schwabe, will travel to Azerbaijan to observe the early parliamentary elections on February 9.

They will join observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Secki-2020.az informs, citing the press service of PACE, that a joint press conference is scheduled in Baku on Monday, February 10.

News.Az


